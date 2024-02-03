Excise Janamaithri squad to prevent exploitation of tribals

KOCHI : The excise department is considering forming a Janamaithri special squad, on the lines of the state police’s people-friendly initiative, at Kuttampuzha tribal village in Ernakulam district, as it looks to put an end to the exploitation of tribal residents, especially youngsters, at the hands of those involved in illegal alcohol and drug trade.

According to officials, the excise’s Janamaithri squad aims to prevent the exploitation of members of the tribal community by arrack/hooch brewers and ganja cultivators who prefer forest fringes for their illegal activities.

Sudheer T N, the Excise Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement), Ernakulam, said the proposal is under the government’s consideration. Already, excise Janamaithri special squads are operational in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Palakkad and Malappuram, and have been deemed successful.

Meanwhile, the Janamaithri squad will also provide career orientation to young members of the tribal community.

“The Janamaithri special squad will mainly focus on awareness. Its members will work on gaining the community’s confidence. Academic guidance will be given to the youngsters, and they will be trained for entrance examinations and PSC coaching,” Sudheer said. He said this will prevent exploitation of youngsters by people who brew arrack and cultivate ganja in forest regions.

“The squad will also try to understand the community’s issues and help in resolving them,” Sudheer said. The tribal community members were selected via the PSC (Public Service Commission) to work with the squads in other districts.

“Having such a squad will help curb the growing ganja and arrack menace in tribal areas. Those involved in the illegal activities rope in tribal residents to venture into the forest regions. The squad will help in collecting information about illegal activities in areas that are hard for enforcement agencies to reach,” said an officer.