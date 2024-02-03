Startup ecosystem-R&D institutions collab in works

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In an effort to collaborate the startup ecosystem with research and development institutions (R&D) in the state, the Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) had a productive interaction with the scientific community at the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. As part of this, an exposure visit was made by RINK recently to the IAV campus at Life Sciences Park in the state capital.

IAV is an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology under the state government.

The visit provided a platform for startups to explore opportunities for incubation and co-development of products and services with the Institute, besides receiving valuable insights from accomplished scientists and experts in the field.