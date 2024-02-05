Kerala government to ensure Jacobite Church exists as it is: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI : The state government is keen to ensure the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church exists as it is, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

“Necessary steps have been initiated. But more measures will need to be taken. The state has also adopted a similar stand, and I firmly believe the problems can be solved through the cooperation of everyone,” he elaborated.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the episcopal consecration of the former head of Jacobite Church, Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, the CM said, “I feel blessed to be part of an event to celebrate the Catholicos, who would presumably be the oldest of the serving bishops in India when he turns 95 in a month.”

Lauding the Catholicos’ ability to stand firm in the face of troubles, Pinarayi said, “The state today requires people of his standing. We need wise leaders like him to save the state from those wolves in sheep’s clothing bent on creating divisions in society.”

The state government and the Jacobite Church share views on various aspects, he said, adding, “We will continue to provide all support to the church.”

Thanking the chief minister for coming to the aid of Jacobites when they faced injustice and had to run from pillar to post seeking help to bury their dead, the Patriarch of Antioch, Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II said, “It was only you who took up the issues of the church wholeheartedly and spoke out for us. I thank you for coming to our aid with the Cemetery Bill, which saw our departed getting a dignified burial.

“We have found you to be a man of vision and determination. We hope and pray that you will continue in your efforts to bring a lasting solution to the church issue. One that brings dignity to both sides.”

The patriarch urged the CM to implement the Church Bill at the earliest.

“It would be a great opportunity to implement the Bill prepared by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission headed by former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas. We hope and pray that the Bill will be brought before the Assembly and passed without any changes,” Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II said.

The patriarch said, “The Malankara Jacobite Church and Antioch have shared ties for the last 2,000 years, nearly since the time of the founding of Christianity.” And the relationship continues, he added, attributing it to the spirit of tolerance and acceptance that has been prevailing in India since the early centuries.

He also highlighted the indigenous nature of the church in India. “It is because of this that we have included the culture and traditions of the land in our liturgy,” the patriarch added.