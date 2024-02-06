Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode metro on track; Rs 239-crore boost for Kochi Phase II

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In line with the government’s determination to implement metro rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, the budget envisages measures to revolutionise the public transportation sector in the state. Modelled on the Kochi Metro, the Thiruvananthapuram Metro will be implemented first. Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the state government expects the necessary approval for the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail project soon.

The money will be allocated from the funds earmarked for major infrastructure projects. As per the present status of Thiruvananthapuram Metro, the DMRC will submit a detailed project report (DPR) within two weeks to the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). The KMRL is expected to submit the DPR to the government this month. Meanwhile, the KMRL is also planning a stakeholders’ meeting soon in Kozhikode as part of the project implementation.