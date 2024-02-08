IISER Thiruvananthapuram hosts Nobel Laureate Prof Morten P Meldal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram, partnering with the Global Science Festival of Kerala, hosted Nobel Laureate, Prof Morten P Meldal, Department of Chemistry, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, at the institution’s campus on Tuesday.

Meldal discovered what is popularly called a click reaction in 2001, which has allowed rapid progress in the synthesis of a diverse array of molecules applicable in areas such as pharmaceuticals, materials chemistry, drug discovery and biology. For this, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2022, jointly with prof Barry Sharpless and prof Carolyn Bertozzi.

Addressing an audience of 1,500 students, Meldal talked about how nature helped him develop a keen interest in science at an early age that gradually moved towards chemistry. He gave a glimpse into the click chemistry that he developed and elucidated its applications in various domains. Meldal captivated the attention of young students for well over an hour through his interaction with them.

Terming IISER Thiruvananthapuram’s infrastructure and facilities as ‘world-class’, Meldal exhorted the students to become ‘one of the best in the world’.