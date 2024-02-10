Man trampled to death by elephant in Wayanad; locals protest demanding action

KALPETTA: One person was killed in a wild elephant attack in Mananthavady, Wayanad, on Saturday morning. Aji, 47, a native of Padamala, died in the attack by an elephant that entered the residential area, breaking the gate and wall of the house. The elephant was previously captured by the Karnataka Forest Department and released into the forest after installing a radio collar. The elephant entered the Kerala forest last week.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been announced in four wards (Kurukkanmoola, Payyambally Kuruva, Kadankolly) of Mananthavady Municipality after public protests. People blocked the roads demanding immediate action from the authorities.

"At 6 o'clock in the morning, the elephant rushed towards Aji, who was walking on the road. Immediately, Aji entered the yard of a nearby house. But the elephant broke the gate of the house and entered the yard. Aji was running scared when he saw the elephant and suddenly fell to the ground. The elephant kicked him. The residents here are not safe even in their own homes. The people have decided that they will not release Aji's body unless there is a solution to the wild animal attacks," said Ratnavally CK, Mananthavady municipality chairperson. Aji was rushed to Mananthavady Medical College but died. Agitated residents are protesting in front of the medical college as well.

A radio-collared elephant named Thanneer Komban from Karnataka had landed in Mananthavady town, and it was tranquilized with great effort. Later, the elephant died while being released back to the Bandipur forest on February 3.

Last Wednesday, forest department officials, including Northern Circle Chief Conservator of Forests KS Deepa, South Wayanad Forest Division Officer Shajna A, and Veterinary Officer Dr Ajesh Mohandas, announced in a press conference that the elephant had entered the border area of Wayanad. They also informed that they had asked Karnataka Forest Department officials for more information to trace the location of the elephant. But within days, one person was killed in the elephant attack now.

Forest Department Minister AK Saseendran said that the death of the person in the elephant attack is very serious. "No detailed information is available about the elephant that came from Karnataka forest. The state did not hand over the antenna and receiver to track the elephant. The animal was tracked using Radio Caller ID. We will bring it to the attention of the Chief Minister and decide what to do with his help. Necessary steps will be taken in association with the Karnataka forest department," Saseendran said. The minister has announced an inquiry into the incident.