San Mateo deaths: Kerala-based techie killed wife, kids before ending life, say US cops

KOLLAM : The death of a family of Kerala origin in San Mateo in the US is a case of suspected suicide and homicide. Anand Henry, 38, and his wife Alice Priyanka, 37, who hails from Kollam, along with their four-year-old twins, Noah and Nathan, were found dead in their house on Monday.

As per CBS news, Anand killed his twin children and then shot his wife, and later shot himself. The bodies of the children were found in the bedroom, while the bodies of Alice and Anand were found inside the bathroom.

The police stated that the information regarding the cause of death of children will be confirmed only after the postmortem examination.