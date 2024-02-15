San Mateo deaths: Kerala-based techie killed wife, kids before ending life, say US cops

KOLLAM : The death of a family of Kerala origin in San Mateo in the US is a case of suspected suicide and homicide. Anand Henry, 38, and his wife Alice Priyanka, 37, who hails from Kollam, along with their four-year-old twins, Noah and Nathan, were found dead in their house on Monday.
As per CBS news, Anand killed his twin children and then shot his wife, and later shot himself. The bodies of the children were found in the bedroom, while the bodies of Alice and Anand were found inside the bathroom.
The police stated that the information regarding the cause of death of children will be confirmed only after the postmortem examination.
"On Monday, based on the 911 call, the local police searched the deceased’s home and found the bodies. The police have found no signs of forced entry into the home. The husband filed for divorce in December 2016 but apparently did not go through with it,’’ according to CBS News.
The relatives of the deceased’s family told TNIE that there were family issues between the couple. However, they refused to share more details. Anand and Alice were alumni of TKM Engineering College.
Anand was a mechanical engineering graduate, while Alice was a civil engineering graduate. The couple had been residing in San Mateo County for the past nine years and was working for an IT company.