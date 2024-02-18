After 47 years, Kerala Congress factions to lock horns in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM : Setting the stage for a direct confrontation between Kerala Congress factions in the Kottayam parliamentary constituency after a long gap of 47 years, the faction led by P J Joseph has officially named K Francis George as the UDF candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Following approval from the UDF leadership, party chairman P J Joseph made the announcement at the party headquarters on Saturday.

Earlier, the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani had declared Thomas Chazhikadan as the LDF candidate. This makes the Kerala Congress factions the first two political parties to announce their candidates for the parliamentary elections, even before the Election Commission has formally announced the elections.

During the candidate announcement, Joseph exuded confidence in the UDF’s ability to secure a significant victory in the constituency. “Five out of seven Assembly segments in Kottayam constituency currently belong to the UDF. In the parliamentary election, the UDF will secure a majority in all seven Assembly segments as the people are eager to voice their opposition to the government’s anti-people and anti-farmer policies,” he stated.

Francis George, a two-time MP from the Idukki constituency and the current deputy chairman of the Kerala Congress, emphasised that this election would serve as a platform for farmers to protest against the declining prices of agricultural products, including rubber.