KOLLAM : Selfless service knows no social or financial bounds. Take the case of Jalaja, a daily wage labourer who, for the last three months, has been using solely her earnings to distribute food to the homeless and destitute near Palkulangara Devi temple in Kollam.

It was her own experience with extreme poverty that inspired Jalaja to serve the less privileged. Yet the 56-year-old, Jalaja Amma to her loved ones, insists she is driven by a desire to serve the helpless, and not publicity.

Born in Oachira, Jalaja moved to Kallumthazham, in Kollam town, at the age of 17 following her marriage. However, after life took an unexpected turn when she was 27, Jalaja single-handedly raised her family of four children working as a labourer.

“I wake up at 6am to prepare the meals. By 12.30pm, I am at the temple, where, by

god’s grace, I serve meals to around 50 people. Some travel long distances just for the meals. It’s a stark reminder that there are those among us who can’t even afford a single day’s meal. I was born into a poor family and faced extreme hardship during my younger days. That inspired me to serve the underprivileged. I am not doing anything great, just serving my fellow brothers and sisters,’’ says Jalaja, in her husky voice.

Despite offering rice meals for free, Jalaja ensures they include essential dishes such as sambhar, mango pickle, avial, and vegetable curry. She acknowledges facing resistance, with friends questioning her motives.

However, she remains undeterred and does not hesitate to seek the help of relatives and friends to continue her mission.

I find happiness in serving people: Jalaja

“I currently prepare the food at my home. But a family has now offered to open their house, near the temple, to me to cook the food. My relatives pitched in with a sack of rice. If nothing happens, I will not hesitate to seek help. I find happiness in serving people and I hope to inspire others,” says Jalaja.

She keeps up the activity for five days a week, except on Sundays and Thursdays. “I used to be a full-time MGNREGA employee, working at construction sites.

Now, my initiative takes a good chunk of the time. On Sundays and Thursdays, many churches and temples in my locality offer meals. So I have decided to work on these days. The rest of the week, I go to work after distributing the meals. My work is my only financial backing,” Jalaja told TNIE.

Now, Jalaja, who lives in Kallumthazham with two of her sons, is on a mission to build small shelters for the destitute.