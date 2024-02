MANANTHAVADY: Resentment, anger and grief run deep in the villages on the forest fringes of Wayanad, which have been hit by frequent human-wildlife conflicts.

The death of two persons in wild elephant attacks in Mananthavady and Pulpally recently have shocked the high-ranges. The spotting of tigers in several areas have added to the villagers’ fears. Many have even stopped working in farms and people are moving around in groups in the morning and evening.

The high range famers want the forest department to ensure their safety or else they “will be forced to kill the animals that stray into human settlements. It’s a fight for our right to life,” they say. The villagers want the government to demarcate the forests and erect proper fencing to ensure a permanent solution to the wild animal menace which is giving them sleepless nights.