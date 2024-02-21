Kerala High Court says ‘no’ to fireworks display at Maradu temple

KOCHI : Kerala High Court on Tuesday denied permission to conduct fireworks during the festival of Marattil Kottaram Bhagavathy Temple, Maradu, from February 21 to 23. The court pointed out that authorities have categorically stated that permission cannot be granted since a minimum safe distance cannot be maintained from the site of the fireworks display, and the safety of the public will be seriously affected. The court added that in 2008, three people were killed in a fire mishap and a case has been registered against the Maradu temple authorities.

Justice Viju Abraham issued the order on a petition filed by V Madhusoodanan, president of Vadakke Cheruvaram of Sree Marattil Kottaram Bhagavathy devaswom, and P Chandramohan, president of Thekke Cheruvaram of the devaswom, seeking permission to hold fireworks. The petitioners said that, in 2017, permission was denied by the district authorities but the High Court permitted the public display of fireworks.

The district collector declined permission essentially from a public safety point of view due to the lack of minimum distance from houses and schools. There is no safety distance for the public to watch the fireworks and no such area has been earmarked in the plan submitted by the petitioners. It is also stated that no explosive magazine licence as mandated by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation has been obtained. It was further stated that recently two people lost their lives in connection with the use of explosive materials at the Puthiyakavu Temple festival.

The government pleader pointed out that roads, and schools surround the proposed site for the fireworks display. The Fire and Rescue Services Department after conducting an inspection also reported not to grant permission since the designated area is insufficient for a safe firework display due to the presence of residential houses within 100m. Meanwhile, the petitioners filed an appeal seeking to quash the single judge’s order and a division bench will consider it on Wednesday.