Kerala PSC is ahead of the UPSC in creating job opportunities, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is far ahead of the UPSC and other state PSCs in creating employment opportunities in the public sector. Addressing youngsters after inaugurating the ‘Mukhamukham’ programme in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi said that Kerala PSC is setting an example for the entire country by making record appointments. “Since June 2016, PSC has issued 2,30,000 job recommendations. The state government has created 30,000 additional posts during this period,” said the chief minister.

Pinarayi said that the government aims to transform Kerala from a consumer state to a producer state by generating jobs and transforming the youth into job providers.

He said that the state Kerala government launched the entrepreneurial scheme in 2022-23 to create one lakh enterprises. “The project achieved its target within just eight months. More than 1,39,000 new businesses were established in the state, generating around 3 lakh jobs and attracting `8,500 crore. In the last financial year, we launched entrepreneurial scheme 2.0 which attracted `6,100 crore investment and created 91,000 enterprises in the state,” said Pinarayi.

He said that Kerala’s startup sector has attracted `5,500 crore through venture capital funding and the government will continue to create an ideal eco-system for the startups.

Pinarayi said that the youth going abroad in search of employment should not be seen as a mere brain drain but as a process of deploying Kerala’s social capital across the world.

He pointed out that Kerala ranks second among the states in the country with the highest employability rate among people aged between 18 and 21. He said that Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram come second and fourth, respectively, among the cities in the country where women and men of all ages are equally interested in working.

As many as 2,000 youngsters from various sectors took part in the programme. The event, which was held at a private convention centre in Thiruvananthapuram, was attended by Ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil. Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLA V K Prasanth, actor-director Basil Joseph, actors Arjun Ashokan and Anaswara Rajan and district collector Geromic George were also present.