Kerala: Guard was murdered, say cops; colleague arrested

KOCHI: The investigation into the death of 54-year-old security guard Manoj K G has allegedly revealed murder, with police arresting his colleague and housemate on Friday.

Vijith Xavier, 42, of Kudappanakunnu, Thiruvananthapuram, and Manoj, who hailed from Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, were employees of Naveen Private Security Agency.

They were deployed as security guards at a mall in the city and lived in a rented house in Menon Parambu, Elamakkara, with a person named Shaji. On the morning of February 21, Manoj was found dead in the kitchen of their residence. Elamakkara police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a probe.

After the postmortem report revealed multiple fractures on Manoj’s body, cops questioned Shaji and Vijith. In the interrogation, Vijith confessed to the crime.

“After work, the trio used to consume liquor together every day at their house. On February 20, Manoj and Vijith got into an argument about some issues at the workplace over drinks. Shaji intervened to cool the frayed tempers. Following the episode, Vijith stepped out of the house, while Shaji and Manoj retired to their bedrooms,” an officer said.

When Vijith returned, he woke Manoj up and demanded more liquor. When Manoj refused, Vijith assaulted him.

“Vijith, who is a karate practitioner, turned on his colleague and felled him with a triple punch. Manoj was rendered unconscious. Vijith then proceeded to his room to sleep, leaving Manoj unattended on the floor. It was Shaji who first noticed the lifeless body. Fearing consequences, Vijith did not reveal the incident until last night,” an officer said. Police charged Vijith with murder and recorded his arrest. He was sent to judicial custody.