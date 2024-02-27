Premachandran praises PM’s office for effective monitoring of developmental projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being caught in the eye of the storm for having lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kollam MP NK Premachandran has dropped another political bombshell by praising the PM’s office for effectively monitoring the progress of the projects that were inaugurated by Modi.

Attending the meeting in which the PM inaugurated the construction work of the Kundara-Pallimukku railway overbridge via online, the Kollam MP said he was sure that the construction work would be completed without any hiccups.

Praising the PM and his office, which could bring embarrassment to the INDIA block as Premachandran’s Revolutionary Socialist Party is a constituent, the three-time Kollam MP said it was a boon that the PM himself was inaugurating the project as it assumes significance because of that.

“The PM’s Office will monitor and review the execution and completion of the project. I had asked the officials whether the project work ought to be inaugurated in the very beginning stage itself. They said the projects that are inaugurated by the PM are reviewed every month. If there are any technical issues involved, it will be resolved by liaising with the state government,” he added.

Premachandran had recently courted controversy after he accepted the invitation of PM Modi to have lunch with him in the Parliament canteen. Of the eight MPs who had attended the lunch in the second week of February, Premachandran was the lone member from the INDIA block, inviting a barrage of criticism from the LDF. The LDF tried to paint it as evidence of a UDF-BJP nexus. However, the UDF chose to strongly back its parliamentarian and accused the CPM of playing communal cards.