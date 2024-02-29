LS polls: LDF kicks off campaigning, UDF busy preparing groundwork

KOCHI: The election heat is picking up in the district with both the UDF and the LDF shifting into campaign mode. Following the official announcement of CPM candidates, the LDF has sounded its poll bugle. Although its candidates are yet to be officially declared, the UDF has lost no time in kick-starting its preparations. Meanwhile, there is still no clarity yet on BJP-led NDA candidates.

K J Shine, the LDF candidate for Ernakulam, commenced her campaign with a road show in Kochi, while C Raveendranath, the front’s candidate in Chalakudy, participated in a rally in Angamaly. Shine, known as Shine Teacher among party members, also met voters at various locations.

In the UDF corner, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan have been active in their constituencies, organising meetings and protests. Posters seeking votes for sitting MP Dean Kuriakose have appeared in Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam areas. As the majority of sitting Congress MPs will be back in the fray seeking the people’s mandate, the candidacy of these three is more or less certain.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said the party’s official campaigning will commence only after the declaration of candidates. “We have already begun the work and party workers are active at the grassroots,” he added.

In addition to Ernakulam and Chalakudy constituencies, Idukki and Kottayam also fall within the district’s purview. On Wednesday, K Francis George, the UDF candidate for Kottayam, campaigned in Piravom. In the 2019 polls, UDF won Ernakulam, Chalakudy, Kottayam, and Idukki seats and the front is confident in wresting back these seats. However, it seems former ally KC(M)’s move to the Left front, will pose a challenge in Kottayam, where both Kerala Congress factions are locking horns.

LDF leaders said they have planned rallies in all assembly constituencies in the district.