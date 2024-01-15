Thottathil Hydrose Musthafa, a fearless and forthright warrior

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In his close to seven-decades-long political journey, Thottathil Hydrose Musthafa was never far from controversies – from ration scam to calling Rahul Gandhi ‘joker’ to commenting women should stay indoors. Belonging to an affluent family in Perumbavoor, Musthafa had dropped out of high school as he felt the local schools were not up to the mark. After he grew in stature as a politician, Musthafa’s daredevilry came to the fore when the Congress was going through a lean phase.

Old-timers recall how he took out a gun from his pocket when CPM activists prevented him from addressing a crowd of Congress workers at Kulathoor in Thiruvananthapuram. It is said that none knew whether he had a licence to carry a gun, which has remained a mystery.

After the Congress split in 1978, Musthafa joined hands with K Karunakaran to constitute the Indira Congress and strove to strengthen the party’s base. The duo travelled the length and breadth of the state, helping lay the foundation of the party in the state. The effort helped him have excellent rapport with former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. After their deaths, Musthafa’s political career began to wane. In 2014, he was suspended from his Congress membership after he termed Rahul Gandhi a “joker” following the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

An excellent orator, Musthafa often enthralled the party workers with his oratorial skills. A Congress leader from Kochi recalled how Musthafa spoke for a record five hours without a break on state and national politics in one go until Rajiv Gandhi reached the venue. A majority of the party leaders had gone to a nearby hotel to take rest when Musthafa decided to keep the audience entertained.