Kerala: Veteran Congress leader T H Musthafa no more

KOCHI : Former minister and veteran Congress leader T H Musthafa, 83, passed away on Sunday morning at a private hospital in Kochi where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Born on December 7, 1941, to T K M Hydrose and Fatima Beevi at Vazhakulam, Musthafa’s political journey began with the Youth Congress, and he dedicated several years to serving the party. Musthafa held various positions at the block and district levels before becoming the president of Ernakulam DCC for a remarkable 14 years. Further, he served as general secretary and vice president of KPCC. From 1991 to 1995, Musthafa served as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the K Karunakaran government.

Musthafa, known for his witty and long political speeches, tasted his first electoral victory in 1977 from the Aluva. He later shifted to Kunnathunadu and won in 1982, 1987, 1991, and 2001. He served as deputy leader of the Congress Legislature party twice, in 1982 and 1984.

Musthafa, an invitee to the KPCC executive, was an elected member of the INTUC state working committee and its national council. He was president or secretary of more than 22 INTUC-affiliated trade unions. He also served as president of the Perumbavoor Jamath Council and a member of the Indian Haj GoodWill Delegation of the Union government in 1984 and 1993.