Cohabitation of couple, no matter how long, won’t become marriage: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday held that cohabitation between a man and woman, how long it may be, will not acquire the character of a valid marriage if it is during the subsistence of another marriage.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C Pratheep Kumar issued the order on a petition challenging a Family Court’s order. Two elderly women — 69-year-old and 74-year-old respectively— are fighting against each other in the appeal, claiming the status of legally wed wife of K T Ramakrishnan Nambiar, of Kannur, who died in 2012.

The 74-year-old woman claimed that she married him in 1966 as per religious rites and ceremonies. On the other hand, a 69-year-old woman, who filed the appeal in the High Court, claimed that she married him in 1970.

After the death of Ramakrishnan Nambiar, both women applied for a legal heirship certificate before the revenue officials to claim a family pension. Since the 69-year-old woman objected, the other woman approached the Family Court, Kannur, for a declaration that she was the legally wed wife.