Kannur resident swindled out of nearly Rs 10 lakh in online trading scam

KANNUR: Mattannur police have registered a case in connection with an online trading fraud wherein a person from Veliyambra near Mattannur was duped of Rs 9,63,000. According to the complaint lodged by the Veliyambra native, he had been receiving frequent calls from an online trading company asking whether he was interested in investing money in a trading company named Coin DCX.

As the fraudsters succeeded in convincing the person about the profitability of the business, he sent money on many occasions to different account numbers given by the company. Soon, the person realised that the website of the company was fake and he was being cheated.

As he demanded the money back, the fraudsters claimed that he had committed a mistake and had sent money to the wrong account, the person approached the police and lodged a complaint.

In yet another complaint, a person from Mavilayi was duped by fraudsters using the Yono app. He received a message saying that he got a Yono reward and should withdraw the money from the account on the day he received the message. Then he received an OTP on his phone number and shared the same with the fraudsters. He lost Rs 49,875 as it was withdrawn from his account immediately after he shared the OTP received on his phone. Edakkad police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Kannur police warned people about the need to be vigilant regarding online fraudsters. The police asked the public not to respond to the messages received through WhatsApp and Telegram.