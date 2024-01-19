Rs 5 lakh for kin of three killed in blast at Kalamassery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to give Rs 5 lakh as solatium to the kin of three persons killed in the Kalamassery bomb blast. A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of people who get killed in the attack of honeybee and wasp inside a forest and Rs 2 lakh will be given in cases of deaths in non-forest areas. It will have retrospective effect from October 25, 2022.

A special Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will be established in Kollam for the trial of cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Of the 10 posts sanctioned for the court, those of LD typist, attendant and clerk should be made through working arrangement or redeployment. A casual sweeper will be appointed through the Employment Exchange.

19 new posts created

A total of 19 new posts will be created at the four mental health review boards in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode. An engineering wing will be formed in the tourism department. Ten temporary posts will be created for three years and appointments will be on deputation basis. There will be two posts of assistant engineer, seven posts of assistant executive engineer and one post of executive engineer.

B Sandhya in K-RERA

Retired IPS officer B Sandhya will be appointed as member of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

Tourism engineering wing

In an effort to facilitate time-bound and cost-effective implementation of projects in the tourism sector, the state cabinet has decided to create a dedicated engineering section in the tourism department.