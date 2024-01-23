Malappuram police nab ex-IUML worker who threatened Mueen Ali

MALAPPURAM : Malappuram police have recorded the arrest of a former Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker for allegedly threatening Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, the son of former IUML state president Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal.

Rafi Puthiyakadavu, who was summoned to the Malappuram police station after Mueen Ali lodged a complaint on Sunday, appeared at the station around 10pm on Sunday just a few hours later and his arrest was recorded. He secured bail.

In a voice clip sent to Mueen Ali, Rafi had allegedly said the former will end up living in a wheelchair. The police said Rafi admitted to sending the clip to Mueen, but later clarified that his aim was not to harm him. The police said he expressed willingness to meet and resolve their issues.

The police said a thorough probe will be carried out, and a chargesheet submitted before the court soon.

After the message was leaked on social media, several people, including senior League leaders, had voiced support for Mueen Ali.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty emphasised on the party’s stance against statements advocating harm and assured strict action in the case. “The party acted against such statements previously too,” he said.

Samastha president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said threatening statements, including those against Mueen Ali, were condemnable. It is believed Mueen Ali’s recent criticism of senior party leaders Kunhalikutty and Abdussamad Samadani did not go down well with Rafi, who is know to be very close to Kunhalikutty.