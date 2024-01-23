Miniature model maker from Kerala conquers visual impairment to dream big

KOZHIKODE : Akshay Suresh strongly believes that anything can be art. The 22-year-old native of Punnassery Thachirukandi in Kozhikode follows this ideology to make fascinating miniature models, primarily of vehicles such as buses, autorickshaws and cars.

The fact that Akshay lost his vision in his right eye in childhood and that he can only partially see through his left if the light is good, have no bearing on his finished product. He overcame his physical challenges and honed his skill and talent to create visually-striking, awe-inspiring miniatures.

For Akshay, anything and everything he finds can be made into beautiful art pieces. “At first, I used cardboard boxes and shoe boxes to make the miniatures. In 2020, during the lockdown, I started using foam sheets. I also use empty shoe boxes, plastic bottles, pill packets, depleted toothpaste packets and pots to make the models. I believe everything that is considered waste can be converted into beautiful art,” said Akshay.

Having completed his higher secondary education, Akshay is now waiting for a job to support his family and further his art. “My father is a daily wage worker and the lone employed member in my family. I buy foam sheets and other essentials needed for my artworks from my disability pension. However, the money is not enough to buy all the equipment I need. This is also a reason I use waste and discarded objects. I can meet the cost of making a new artwork only if at least one of my old works is sold,” said Akshay, who is also a talented acrylic painter and sculptor.