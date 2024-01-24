CIAL announces premium flight service to Suvarnabhumi airport in Thailand

KOCHI : The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced the commencement of premium flight operations to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) by Thai Airways.

At present, CIAL handles daily flights operated by Air Asia to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok.

The new flight service will commence on March 31, making it a significant addition to CIAL’s 2024 summer schedule. This addition will increase the Kochi-Bangkok connectivity to 10 flights a week.

The airline offers three weekly flights departing from Bangkok late at night on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flights are scheduled to arrive in Kochi shortly after midnight. “TG347 will depart Bangkok at 21.40 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and reach Kochi at 00.35, the next day,” a CIAL release said here.

The return flight, TG348, will depart from Kochi (COK) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, at 1.40 and reach Bangkok (BKK) at 07.35. This new route solidifies CIAL’s status as a key hub for international travel.