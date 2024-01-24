Kerala global destination for treating kids with Down Syndrome: US NGO

KOCHI : A US-based global NGO sees Kerala as the premier global destination for treating children with Down Syndrome. Hearts of Joy, which offers treatment access to children from Mexico, Uganda, and the Philippines, attributes the state’s appeal to its advanced healthcare facilities and compassionate professionals who provide inclusive care for differently abled kids.

Around 90 children from all over the world have undergone cardiac surgery under the NGO’s initiative, of which 35 were treated in Kerala. “These children need special care and help. But the most important thing is to treat them like any other child. There is no prejudice here against children with Down Syndrome,” says Lauren Costabille, the founder of Hearts of Joy. “Around 50% of children with Down Syndrome suffer from congenital heart disease, which requires immediate intervention, and it is best provided in India,” stresses Lauren.

“In 2017, I met a six-month-old child in Uganda who required surgery for her heart disease. The family couldn’t afford it. I researched where the best treatment was available and came to Bengaluru, where she underwent the surgery. I was impressed by the quality of healthcare and learned that India is an option to send these kids,” she said.

According to Dr Krishna Kumar, professor and head of the department of paediatric cardiology at Kochi’s Amrita Hospital, who is associated with the NGO, the attitude towards children with Down Syndrome is that it is not worth the effort. “We need to correct the heart defects in these children. If we do not do that, these children will lead a very difficult life with a lot of symptoms, before their lives are cut short. Once you take care of the heart disease, their longevity is extended. They live lives without symptoms,” he said.

Nurses and social workers also travel with the children to India. “These children are often neglected in the healthcare system. Not only do we provide them medical care, but we also educate their families on the condition,” Lauren adds.

Dr Krishna Kumar indicates that advanced treatment and awareness are important in introducing change.

“In places without good facilities for heart care, there is a general reluctance. They are afraid of the possibility of these children doing well. We need to create awareness. We should make everyone realise that these children need to be accepted in society,” he added.

