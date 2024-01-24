Shahana case: Husband, mother-in-law held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvallam police on Tuesday arrested the husband and the mother-in-law of Shahana Shajahan, who died by suicide at her residence near Vandithadam on December 26.

Shahana’s husband Noufal and his mother Sunitha were arrested from Kandala near Kattakada. Shahana’s family alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and his mother demanding more dowry.

Shahana, who was 22, killed herself by hanging after her husband forcefully took away their son from her. Noufal had come to Shahana’s residence to take her and their son for the birthday celebration of his close relative. However, Shahana, who had returned from her husband’s place two months ago due to domestic discord, refused to go. Noufal then took his son and left the place.

Shahana’s family members alleged that she was subjected to physical violence by Noufal and his mother. The pictures allegedly depicting the injuries inflicted on her were handed over to police.

Noufal and Sunitha were on the run for the last three weeks. The police said the two escaped to neighbouring states and stayed there.

The arrested have been charged under non-bailable sections.

Son separated from Shahana

