Kerala HC suspends two officials for controversial skit criticizing PM Modi

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has suspended two officials for showing "derogatory and objectionable content and criticism" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre government in a skit performed on the Republic Day celebration at the Kerala High Court Auditorium.

The two officials-- Sudhish TA, Assistant Registrar, and Sudheesh PM, Court Keeper (higher grade) were suspended from service pending inquiry.

Sudheesh had written dialouges for the skit.