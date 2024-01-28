2024 Lok Sabha polls: Francis George top contender in Kerala Congress (Joseph) for Kottayam seat

KOTTAYAM: With the UDF planning to wind up the bilateral talks regarding the allocation of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in a couple of days, various leaders of the Kerala Congress led by P J Joseph began vying to secure a candidacy.

While a final decision has not yet been reached, it is almost certain that the UDF will accept the Kerala Congress’ claim for the Kottayam parliament seat. In light of this, the aspiring candidates have started their efforts to secure the nomination.

Party chairman P J Joseph and executive chairman Mons Joseph have expressed their reluctance to contest the Lok Sabha election. However, several others, including working chairman P C Thomas, deputy chairman K Francis George, Kottayam district president Saji Manjakadambil, former bureaucrat and son-in-law of K M Mani, M P Joseph, and Prince Luckose, are all vying for the seat.

Among them, Francis George, son of K M George, one of the founding leaders of Kerala Congress, holds the highest chances for various reasons. Supporters of Francis believe that he is the right choice for the UDF in the current political scenario.

“The contest in the Kottayam seat has garnered wide attention due to the migration of KC (M) led by Jose K Mani to the LDF. Furthermore, the UDF cannot afford a defeat in its stronghold, Kottayam, as it would have serious political repercussions. Therefore, the UDF cannot take any chances in Kottayam. Francis will be the best candidate for the UDF in this election,” said a source close to Francis.

Although Francis skipped questions stating that he would accept any decision of the party leadership, his supporters are of the view that he has gained acceptance within the Congress camp as well. However, those who oppose Francis point out his previous defeat in the Idukki constituency during the last assembly elections.

“Furthermore, Francis has switched alliances multiple times, making him an unsuitable choice for the UDF when criticising KC (M) for its opportunistic politics, which was exposed when Jose K Mani joined the LDF,” said a leader on condition of anonymity.