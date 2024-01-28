Forced participation in theechamundi theyyam will invite legal action, warns Kannur DIG order

KOCHI: Part of the hallowed realm of tradition and culture, the ancient art form of theechamundi theyyam recently found itself entangled in a legal discourse over children being used to perform the ritual. The controversy erupted after the video of a 14-year-old boy performing the theyyam, which is also known as ottakkolam theyyam, went viral.

The class VIII student, donned the role of theechamundi, which required him to plunge into a bonfire, during the Perumkaliyattom of Chamundi Kottam in Kannur’s Chirakkal last year.

Now, police have intervened by issuing an order warning of legal action against organisers if children are forced to turn out as theyyam, which is a threat to their life and safety, in the name of rituals and practice.

The January 20 order was based on the intervention of the Kerala High Court on a petition filed by Disha, a Malappuram-based NGO, seeking a directive not to allow children to participate in the ritual.

The court had asked the district administration to inform it of the steps taken to ensure that organisers of the festival, held in the Malabar region, do not violate any law by allowing minors to participate in the ritual. The circular issued by the Kannur deputy inspector general of police was produced before court on Wednesday.

Welcoming the move, Dr R C Karippath, a known theyyam researcher, said it’s highly deplorable that minors are forced to perform the theyyam.