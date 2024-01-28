Forced participation in theechamundi theyyam will invite legal action, warns Kannur DIG order

KOCHI: Part of the hallowed realm of tradition and culture, the ancient art form of theechamundi theyyam recently found itself entangled in a legal discourse over children being used to perform the ritual. The controversy erupted after the video of a 14-year-old boy performing the theyyam, which is also known as ottakkolam theyyam, went viral.
The class VIII student, donned the role of theechamundi, which required him to plunge into a bonfire, during the Perumkaliyattom of Chamundi Kottam in Kannur’s Chirakkal last year.
Now, police have intervened by issuing an order warning of legal action against organisers if children are forced to turn out as theyyam, which is a threat to their life and safety, in the name of rituals and practice.
The January 20 order was based on the intervention of the Kerala High Court on a petition filed by Disha, a Malappuram-based NGO, seeking a directive not to allow children to participate in the ritual.
The court had asked the district administration to inform it of the steps taken to ensure that organisers of the festival, held in the Malabar region, do not violate any law by allowing minors to participate in the ritual. The circular issued by the Kannur deputy inspector general of police was produced before court on Wednesday.
Welcoming the move, Dr R C Karippath, a known theyyam researcher, said it’s highly deplorable that minors are forced to perform the theyyam.
‘Loopholes in order’
A K Preetha, who represented Disha in the HC, said the police circular is very carefully worded so as to provide loopholes to perpetrators as intervention is warranted only when a child is forced to perform the ritual.
“A child being a minor and incapacitated in giving consent, it is the duty of the state, by invoking the doctrine of parens patriae, to ensure that children are not permitted to perform even if they give consent to the same. Custom/religious rites cannot override constitutional ethos,” she added.
The police order said a notice will also be issued to organisers about the action to be initiated and the consequences if an information regarding minor children being forced to perform theechamundi theyyam is received.
It said an awareness programme against exploiting children will be held under the aegis of the women and child development department.