11th party congress of CMP ends; C P John gen secretary again

KOCHI : The 11th party congress of CMP, which was held in Ernakulam for the last three days, concluded on Tuesday.

The party congress elected a 195-member central council, a 25-member executive, and a 25-member central secretariat, including invitees.

C P John was re-elected as general secretary. C A Ajeer, C N Vijayakrishnan, Krishnan Kottumala, Adv M P Saju, K Suresh Babu were elected as secretaries, and Vikas Chakrapani, C K Radhakrishnan, K A Kurian, A Nisar, Kanchana Machery as assistant secretaries. V K Ravindran was elected as the chairman of the Control Commission and advocate B S Swathikumar, P R N Nambeeshan and advocate A Rajeev were elected as members.

The political resolution was unanimously approved by the party congress after detailed discussions. Twenty-eight representatives from fourteen districts participated in the public debate on the political organisation report. After the general secretary’s reply, the political body accepted the report.

A strong protest was registered against the non-payment of pensions by various workers’ welfare funds, which have been pending for months, and the party demanded that the pension be distributed as soon as possible.

Through a resolution, the conference requested the government to correct the negative attitude of the Central and state governments towards the cooperative sector in Kerala, to find a solution to the wildlife attack on forest fringes, and to find an immediate solution to the sufferings of paddy growers and hill farmers.