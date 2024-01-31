Drumsticks to matta rice, exports soar with migrating tastes

KOCHI : The humble drumstick (Moringa oleifera) is venturing into new frontiers, crossing oceans to uncharted territories like never before, all to meet the evolving tastes of migrating Keralites. A former restaurateur, now engaged in brewing in London, has been importing Palakkadan Matta rice to the United Kingdom since 2019 to craft a beer that authentically captures the flavours of the state.

The export of Kerala-specific vegetables, curry powders and rice is on the rise, reaching non-traditional markets such as Canada, the UK, Australia, and Ireland. The surge in exports aligns with the growing migration of Malayalis to these regions, creating a diverse culinary influence. The demand for the ubiquitous drumstick, native to southern India, initially puzzled Thiruvananthapuram-based Krishna Traders which has been in the trade for 45 years. “Simultaneously, the demand for small onions, especially the ‘nattukai’ variety used to make ‘theeyal’, is on the rise,” Manoj Raveendranath, partner of Krishna Traders, told TNIE.

“In the past, the export of exotic items from the Indian subcontinent was limited. Earlier, expatriates would frequently resort to substituting or making do with alternative vegetables to compensate for the absence of Kerala-specific products. However, the new generation of expatriates is displaying a greater willingness to invest in food items directly imported from Kerala,” he said. Manoj noted that trade to the new markets has surged by 300% in the past two years, while traditional markets are experiencing saturation.

Vivek Pillai, who has been crafting ‘Komban’ — a unique craft beer — using Palakkadan Matta rice in London, said his motivation was to develop a beer that could authentically represent Kerala. “I had a few ingredients in mind, but they had to harmonise with our recipe. After consultations with the team, we concluded that Palakkadan Matta rice would be the ideal ingredient, seamlessly blending with our current formulation,” he said.