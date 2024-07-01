Artists or miscreants? Anonymous graffiti in Kochi raises palette of questions

“We received videos of similar graffiti work in the UK and there are striking similarities, especially the crown. We demand the immediate intervention of cops and the initiation of legal action against those behind the defacing,” Antony said. Some have termed the graffiti as creative art. However, in an e-mail communication, a Kochi-based pseudonymous artist, who goes by the name Guesswho, questioned the ‘Banksy fan’ theory.

“Graffiti and street art are two different forms of art. Graffiti is just writing your name on public walls without permission. Street art could be both commissioned or uncommissioned. What Banksy does is predominantly uncommissioned stencils. How many people in Kochi do you know who make uncommissioned stencils? Vandalising the clean-looking streets and buildings of London or any European cities is entirely different from drawing a picture or writing your name on the visually polluted streets in our country,” Guesswho, who is believed to be behind several anonymous graffiti in the Fort Kochi area several years back, said in his e-mail.

On the motive behind serious street art, Guesswho says it’s nothing more than making art in public spaces that are accessible to anyone free of cost. And on whether acts noticed in Kochi amount to vandalism, he said, “It is. Public spaces belong to everyone. But how often have you asked this question to corporates, political parties, religious organisations, and filmmakers who have been bombarding public spaces with their advertising? Which one would you call the worst form of vandalism? Drawing a picture of public spaces for the public or the above-mentioned people using public spaces to sell themselves and their products??”

Similarly, Trespassers, an art collective based in Kochi, said graffiti is a sarcastic and artistic way of expressing opinions freely and openly.

“Such works lead to discussions precisely because of their anonymity and partial illegality. It should be seen only as a spontaneous response and nothing more,” opined Vishnu Priyan, an active member.

While cops suspected the role of Rail Hoons, a global network of graffiti artists who defaced trains and other public spaces, in the 2022 incident, this time they are clueless. “We’ve received written complaints about the anonymous graffiti at stations like Maradu and Palarivattom. But we’re yet to get any clue despite examining CCTV footage at many localities,” an officer with the special branch said.