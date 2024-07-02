Snakes in town? Don’t panic! Contact Sarpa team

KOCHI: When it comes to the fear of snakes, this seems the season of double jeopardy! The arrival of monsoon, following the delayed mating season of the slithering reptiles, has the public worried about the increased chance of snakebite.

Moreover, misconceptions related to snakebite, the unscientific handling of such a situation, missteps that follow, lack of knowledge about whom to contact in case of an emergency, etc., contribute to worsening the overall situation.

“In a city like Kochi, snakes are usually forced out of their hideouts during the monsoon by waterlogging. We respond to any emergencies,” says Sreenivas P Kamath, the Ernakulam district facilitator of the Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection (Sarpa) team. In case a Sarpa volunteer cannot reach your location, they will share a message with the authority concerned in the forest department and take appropriate measures, he says.

“There are around 180 licensed rescuers in the Ernakulam range. Of this, more than 60 Sarpa volunteers will be involved in rescue at any given time. They are well-trained in catching snakes,” says Sreenivas. “When a Sarpa volunteer catches a snake, it is handed over to the Ernakulam social forestry division. Following a rescue in a far-flung area, the rescuer himself becomes the custodian of the snake for a short period. The animal is then shifted to the forestry team,” he points out.

“Prior to 2019, on average over 110 people died from snakebite every year in the state. This has declined to 44 after the functioning of Sarpa,” says Sreenivas. Team members are volunteers who don’t take any remuneration, he adds.