Anonymous letter leads to arrests in 15-year-old Kala murder case

ALAPPUZHA: The special investigation team probing the Kala murder case recorded the arrest of three accused persons on Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Jinu, 48, Jinubhavan, Eramathoor, Somarajan, 56, of Kannampillil, Eramathoor, and Pramod, 40, of Kannampillil, Eramathoor.

The FIR registered by Mannar police has named Anil Kumar, former husband of Kala, as the first accused. He is reportedly working in Israel. Authorities said steps have been initiated to bring Anil back from Israel.

It is learnt that Pramod had the habit of attacking his wife and children regularly. It was one of these altercations that led police to intervene and subsequently unravel Pramod’s role in the mysterious murder.

According to the police, Pramod regularly attacked his wife and children. Unable to bear his attacks, the wife went to her house at Thottapally near Ambalappuzha with her children a few months ago. On March 24, Pramod reached the house of his wife with country bombs, petrol, an iron rod, and other sharp weapons and engaged in an altercation with his wife’s father. Local people intervened and informed the police about the incident. When Ambalappuzha police reached the house, Pramod tried to attack the police team. Following this, the police took him into custody. A case was registered against him and he was remanded in judicial custody. This led to unravelling the mystery behind the murder of Kala after 15 years, said a police officer.

“After Pramod was remanded in judicial custody, an anonymous letter was received at the Ambalappuzha station. The letter stated that Pramod and three others including Anil killed Kala and buried her. Based on the letter, we started an investigation and located Sureshkumar K V, of Puthupillil Thekkethil, Eramathoor. He gave a statement to the investigation team that they had killed Kala. He also told police that he had seen the body of Kala inside a vehicle near Valiya Perumpuzha bridge. Anil wanted his help to bury the body. However, he did not divulge the details to the police team then as he was thoroughly afraid of Anil,” said an investigating team member.

Following the letter, the officers informed the matter to district police chief Chaitra Theresa John. She constituted a special team and investigated the case and located Suresh Kumar, who informed the police about the murder. Later, the team took Pramod, Jinu and Somarajan into custody. Suresh Kumar is included as a prime witness in the case.

Meanwhile, there is another version doing the rounds in the village about how the murderers spilled the beans. It is learnt that the gang used to consume liquor and at a liquor party, the killers bragged about the murder to others. It is suspected that one of them sent the anonymous letter to Ambalappuzha police which led to the arrest of Pramod. Local residents also said that Pramod used to threaten his wife saying that he would kill her the way he killed Kala.