Kerala HC criticizes NHAI, Alappuzha collector over Aroor-Thuravoor highway traffic chaos

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday flayed the Alappuzha district collector and the National Highways Authority of India for causing inconvenience to pedestrians and travellers on account of the construction work of the elevated highway along the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch. Urgent steps should be taken to solve the issue before someone loses their life. Those who travelling with pilot vehicles do not know the suffering of the people,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court said that the inconvenience caused to citizens in the recent past is not capable of being forgotten very easily. The photograph produced by the amicus curiae is a testimony of the horrendous inconvenience faced by the citizens travelling through the stretch. The court noticed that the children, some of them travelling to school, are caught in a scenario of vehicles whizzing past with debris being splashed on them. The citizens of the state certainly deserve better treatment. The preparatory measure must be completed in a few days. The court has directed the amicus curiae to visit the site at the time of his choice over the next few days and file a report before the court.

The government pleader submitted that the work on laying of service roads had begun with necessary traffic diversion along the stretch being put in place.

The court said that the district collector and the NHAI authorities are engaged in a blame game for the traffic mess on the stretch, and asked what the district collector had been doing all these months. “The collector should have invoked his power as chairman of the district disaster management authority treating it as a disaster, and taking steps to solve the traffic problem. The roads, including service roads are damaged. The collector had a duty and responsibility to the people and must not take the problems of the people lightly. The collector cannot shrug it off saying that he had other things to do,” the court observed.

The court also said that it was shocked to hear that altogether 36 persons have been killed in road accidents over the years since the construction started. It was after the court alerted that the district collector went to the place, adding that the NHAI, however, had far higher responsibility.