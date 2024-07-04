SFI faces heat after alleged attack on KSU leader in Kerala university campus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after being in news for crossing swords with the principal of a self-financing college in Koyilandy, the SFI members have again been caught in the eye of the storm after being accused of attacking a KSU district leader inside a ‘torture room’ in the Kerala University campus in Kariavattom on Tuesday night. San Jose, a PG student of the Malayalam department and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of KSU, was allegedly attacked by a group of SFI workers led by Ajanth Ajay, son of former Ottapalam MP S Ajaya Kumar, when he came to the campus with another friend by 9pm.

The KSU alleged that San Jose was forcefully taken into a vacant hostel room and attacked by SFI members. Later, he was forced to record a video saying he was not attacked. However, the row that began on the campus spilled over to the street as UDF MLAs A Vincent and Chandy Oommen were allegedly manhandled by the SFI workers, when they arrived to lay siege to Sreekaryam police station on Tuesday night.

The protest was organised after the police refused to register case against SFI members on San Jose’s complaint. Vincent said when he came to the police station, he was accosted by the SFI members, but the cops refused to act.

The police, meanwhile, said they registered three cases against the SFI members, and two cases against the KSU workers in the incident. The MLAs have been booked for conducting police station march. The KSU took out a Secretariat march protesting registration of cases against the MLAs and the KSU leaders in the evening.