Eloor municipality issues notice to PSU over film set fire, residents suffer

KOCHI: The Eloor Municipality on Thursday issued a notice to a prominent PSU after the makers of the hit film ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ set fire to clear the debris of the film set on the land owned by the fertilizer company.

The residents of the Township ward in Eloor complained that a thick plume of smoke engulfed the area following the burning of the waste, that mainly included plastic, thermocol and plywood. Many residents complained of suffocation and discomfort after a thick smoke plume engulfed the area around 6 pm on Wednesday.

“We’ve sent a notice to the PSU as part of taking prosecution measures since the land belongs to the company. A maximum fine of Rs 25,000 will also be slapped. We’ll also summon the persons responsible for burning the waste without segregating non-biodegradable waste,” said Eloor Municipality chairperson A D Sujil.

The movie makers had recreated the ‘Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple’ on the land owned by the PSU. The workers dismantled the set and put fire to the heaps of waste at multiple locations. The film, a laugh riot in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph play the lead roles, was recently released on OTT platform after a successful run in the theatres.