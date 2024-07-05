LDF-backed Mayor says Union Minister Suresh Gopi has a vision for Thrissur's development

THRISSUR: Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese, an independent backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), heaped praise on Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday, saying the BJP minister had a strong vision for the development of Thrissur.

“All these years, the MPs and MLAs focused on things that local bodies should have done. There will be a difference in this as Suresh Gopi can bring big projects to Thrissur," said Varghese, speaking at the inauguration of the Urban Health and Wellness Centre at Ayyanthole.

Varghese, a Congress rebel who became the Mayor with the LDF’s support, had come under criticism from the Left camp after he endorsed BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur.

Suresh Gopi won the Lok Sabha constituency by a big margin of over 75,000 votes, marking the saffron party’s opening of an account in Kerala. Responding to the Mayor's remarks, the actor-turned-politician said he appreciated that Varghese stood for the development of Thrissur.