LDF-backed Mayor says Union Minister Suresh Gopi has a vision for Thrissur's development

THRISSUR: Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese, an independent backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), heaped praise on Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday, saying the BJP minister had a strong vision for the development of Thrissur.
“All these years, the MPs and MLAs focused on things that local bodies should have done. There will be a difference in this as Suresh Gopi can bring big projects to Thrissur," said Varghese, speaking at the inauguration of the Urban Health and Wellness Centre at Ayyanthole.
Varghese, a Congress rebel who became the Mayor with the LDF’s support, had come under criticism from the Left camp after he endorsed BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur.
Suresh Gopi won the Lok Sabha constituency by a big margin of over 75,000 votes, marking the saffron party’s opening of an account in Kerala. Responding to the Mayor's remarks, the actor-turned-politician said he appreciated that Varghese stood for the development of Thrissur.
"I will have a close friendship with him (Mayor). He knows what is right for Thrissur. He spent the funds as proposed," said the union minister, pointing out the development of Sakthan Market in Thrissur. A primary survey was also conducted to develop the Sakthan Market.
The Mayor's friendship with Suresh Gopi became a major issue after CPI leaders cited it as a major reason for its candidate V S Sunilkumar's loss in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.
CPM members also raised the matter during the election review meetings, but no action was taken against Varghese, as only one more year is left for the local body election. When asked about the friendship with the Mayor and the criticisms that followed, Suresh Gopi said, "Let those who scratch and find happiness do it; I don't care about it."