Man held for trespassing into actor Dileep’s house

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man who trespassed into the compound of actor Dileep’s house at Aluva in an inebriated condition in the wee hours of Thursday. The arrested person is Biju S, of Karamana.

Around 2 am, Ernakulam Rural Police Control Room received a call that an unknown person was seen inside the compound of Dileep’s house near Aluva Palace. Soon, a police team was dispatched to the location. “He was heavily drunk and behaved abnormally. He jumped the compound wall to enter the house premises. He did not cause any damage to the property,” an officer said.

Soon, the accused was shifted to Aluva police station. During interrogation, Biju told police that he did not know that the house belonged to Dileep. M M Manjudas, Station House Officer, Aluva, said that Dileep and his family told police that they had no complaint against the person. “However, on apprehension that he would commit ruckus, we arrested Biju to prevent him from commissioning any serious offence after registering a suo motu case. We checked his antecedents and could not find any cases against him. He was released on bail in the morning,” Manjudas said.