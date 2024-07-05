No inaugurations for free, will charge on a par with co-stars, says Suresh Gopi

THRISSUR: Union Minister Suresh Gopi received a warm welcome from the BJP workers in various constituencies of Thrissur on Thursday. He attended gatherings in Guruvayur, Manalur, Nattika and Irinjalakuda. Though the gatherings were initially planned for his visit to the Lok Sabha constituency after being sworn in as a central minister, it was postponed following the Kuwait fire incident which kept him busy with his official responsibilities.

During his speech, Suresh pointed out that if he were to be invited to inaugurations other than government programmes, he would attend them only as a film actor. “If anyone is planning to invite me for a free inauguration, let me tell you that I will be charging on a par with my co-stars,” he said, adding that the income from such events would be directly forwarded to his trust for charity activities.

He also mentioned that 5 to 8% of his income from films would be diverted to community services, clarifying that individual financial aids wouldn’t be possible. In his address to party workers, he urged workers to work hard so that the BJP could give a prompt reply to the misgovernance happening in the state, indicating the assembly elections in two years.

On Friday, he is scheduled to attend the felicitation ceremony by the Thrissur Chamber of Commerce and the SBI regional office.

Additionally, Suresh will attend the inaugural ceremonies at Ammadam School and the Urban Health and Wellness Centre at Ayyanthole.