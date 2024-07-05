Nurse from Kerala makes historic entry into UK Parliament

KOTTAYAM: Among the around 26 Indian-origin members of Parliament elected to the House of Commons in the UK's general election, there is a Malayali, hailing from this southern district of the state, among them.

Sojan Joseph (49), who hails from Kaipuzha -- a small village in Kottayam district of Kerala, won from the Ashford constituency in Kent County that was earlier held by the Conservative party.

Joseph, who contested as Labour party candidate in the constituency, has been living in Britain since 2002.

His father, K T Joseph, his three sisters and other relatives who were gathered in the family home here were overjoyed after hearing about his win.

"I am very happy. A Malayalee went there and won. He calls home everyday," the proud father told media on Friday. His sisters said Sojan called home after his victory.

"He has been there for 22 years. We were all praying for his win ever since we got to know that he is contesting in the election," one of them said.

Another relative said Sojan joined the Labour party as he held socialist ideals.

His mother, Elikutty passed away three months ago and he had visited Kerala then.

Sojan had gone to Britain after completing his nursing studies from Bengaluru in 2001.

He has been working in the public sector there since 2002, his family said.

He has a wife and three kids.