Another suspected case of rare amoebic infection in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Close on the heels of the death of a 12-year-old boy due to primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) in Kozhikode on Wednesday night, another suspected case of the rare infection has been reported from the district.

A five-year-old girl has been admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with symptoms indicative of PAM. It is learnt that she had been to a swimming pool near her house.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held on Friday to address concerns related to PAM. The meeting comes even as three persons succumbed to the rare ameobic infection in Kozhikode in the past two months.

The CM stressed on avoiding waterbodies that are not clean and ensuring that swimming pools are well-chlorinated. He said children were particularly vulnerable to the infection and should exercise caution when entering waterbodies. Use of nose clips during swimming was recommended as a preventive measure. Pinarayi also stressed on collective responsibility to maintain cleanliness of waterbodies to prevent such infections.

Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary, health, Rajan N Khobragade, and director of Institute of Advanced Virology Dr E Sreekumar attended the meeting.

The first death in the state due to PAM was reported on May 21. The deceased was a five-year-old girl from Malappuram. On June 12, a 13-year-old girl from Kannur died of PAM.