Change in demographic profile major cause of declining student strength in schools

KOCHI: Though the directive from the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) can be cited as the trigger for many educational institutions taking the co-education route, there is more to it than meets the eye. Till the end of the 2022 academic year, the state had 280 girls schools and 164 boys schools in the government and aided sectors. But now the numbers are coming down. This year itself 45 schools turned co-ed.

As per the KSCPCR order issued in 2022, there is no need to teach boys and girls in separate schools in the existing social context. “Moreover, the existence of such schools can only be seen as a turning away from advanced education and psychological theories. There is no justification for such schools to exist,” says the order.

“The reasons are many,” says S Irudaya Rajan, chair of the International Institute of Migration and Development, Kerala, who has been studying the demographic trend in the state. The prime one is the big drop in the state’s population, he explains. It should be noted that the birth rate for Kerala fell from 17.2 births per 1,000 inhabitants in 2001 to 13.2 births per 1,000 inhabitants in 2020. He also pointed towards the migration of youth to foreign shores not only for studies but also for jobs as another cause.

“Most of these youth prefer to settle down in the countries they have migrated to. So besides empty houses, the state will soon have to face a situation of empty schools,” he adds.

“It has been a gradual fall,” says D Dhanuraj, founder-chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). According to him, there has been a big drop in the fertility rate.

“It should be noted that the number of schools went up when the demand for educational institutions increased following an increase in the number of children per family. However, the fertility rate which stood at 1.9 a few years ago has now dropped to 1.6. It should be understood that this might fall even lower,” he says. The decline in fertility rate is more prominent in the southern districts of Kerala, says Dhanuraj.