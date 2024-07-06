Kottayam man rides Labour wave to become first Malayali MP in UK

KOCHI/KOTTAYAM: Sojan Joseph, hailing from the tranquil village of Kaipuzha in Kottayam, has scripted history by becoming Britain’s first Malayali-origin member of parliament. He rode the anti-incumbency wave against the Conservative party, which saw Labour return to power after a gap of 14 years. The 49-year-old won from Kent county’s Ashford.

The constituency has been a stronghold of the Conservatives ever since it was created in 1885, adding sheen to his victory. Sojan, a nurse who has been in the UK with his family for the last 22 years, polled 15,262 votes. He trounced Damian Green, a former first secretary of state and seven-time Tory MP from Ashford, by 1,779 votes.

“We were all having a sleepless night until news trickled in this morning about my brother’s stunning victory. It was a tight contest as the seat was a Conservative stronghold. We’re so happy for him,” said a beaming Alice Joseph, 60, Sojan’s eldest sister.

The whole family and relatives converged on Sojan’s Chamakkalayil (Anjayil) house to celebrate the victory. A host of politicians, including Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani and former Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan also called on the family.

Sojan’s background in psychiatry nursing played a crucial role in shaping his political aspirations.

“I arrived in the UK as an ordinary nurse. There are numerous Malayali nurses residing in the UK, and I see this as a chance to be an advocate for them,” Sojan told a TV channel.

“This is a moment of pride not only for me but the whole country. Ever since his candidature was announced, he was confident. Now from serving as a nurse, he is set to serve as a member of the House of Commons,” pointed out Sojan’s 85-year-old father C T Joseph Chamakkalayil, a farmer who struggled with his late wife Elikutty to bring up their three sons and four daughters.

Sojan is the director of NHS (National Health Service) Kent and Medway. Married to Brita, a fellow nurse from Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, the couple has three children.

He last visited Kerala in March to observe his mother’s first anniversary death.

Having settled in Ashford since 2002, Sojan’s connection with the community there goes beyond politics. “It’s about understanding local issues and committing to solving the unique challenges of Ashford constituency that weighed in majorly. His candidacy speaks of a love affair with the region that spans two decades,” noted Joe Palathunkal, a writer and Sojan’s brother-in-law.

After completing his matriculation from Kaipuzha St George’s School, Sojan opted for the three-year psychiatry nursing course at B R Ambedkar Medical College, Bengaluru. He worked in north India for a while before flying to London in 2001. He joined the William Harvey Hospital and moved to Ashford in September 2002.

Eric Sukumaran loses

Eric Sukumaran, another Malayali emigrant who contested from Southgate and Wood Green on a Conservative ticket, finished second to Bambos Charalambous. The 38-year-old polled 8,037 votes, as against 23,337 votes by his Labour opponent. “It was the Labour wave and I’m nevertheless pleased to come second, ahead of Reform and the Greens, who managed to upset a lot of races. This will not stop me from contesting future elections,” said Eric, son of Attingal-native Joni and Anita Sukumaran, from Varkala