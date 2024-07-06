Union minister Suresh Gopi proposes Velankanni-Lourde spiritual tourism circuit

THRISSUR: Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Friday said that a spiritual tourism circuit connecting major pilgrim centres was in discussion.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme of Thrissur Press Club here, Suresh said that he has shared with the officials of the tourism ministry his plan to connect certain pilgrim centres and would soon finalise a project.

The spiritual tourism circuit will start from Velankanni Church and proceed to a temple in Dindigal, Tamil Nadu. It will then connect the Mangaladevi temple in Idukki, St Alphonsa’s tomb in Bharananganam, Malayattoor church, Ernakulam, Kalady Sankaracharya Tower, Kodungallur temple and Cheraman Juma Masjid.

The circuit will end at Lourde’s Cathedral in Thrissur. The minister has directed the tourism officials to check the feasibility of the project.

“The pilgrims can also take a detour and visit the Jewish Synagogue at Fort Kochi,” he said.

The minister also shared his dream of transforming the Jewish Synagogue into a pilgrimage destination that attracts Jews every year for their religious gathering and awakening. On his plans for Thrissur, Suresh Gopi talked about the scope of development projects in coastal areas along with the conservation of mangroves in places like Chavakkad and Engandiyur.

“The fishermen in the region are in a helpless state. Besides, a part of their meagre income goes towards paying the land tax. This situation can be changed through effective interventions,” he said.