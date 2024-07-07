Brothers' house loses power after assault on KSEB staff, office in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: In an unusual move, the KSEB snapped the power supply to the house of two brothers who ransacked the Thiruvambadi section office and assaulted staff.

KSEB chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar ordered to disconnect the electricity connection to the house of Ajmal U, 34, and Shahadad U, 24, who barged into the office and attacked employees, including assistant engineer, on Saturday following a dispute over a temporary disconnection of power supply to their house. In the complaint, KSEB officials said the duo caused damage to the tune of around Rs 3 lakh at the office. Thiruvambadi police have arrested them.

The issue started on Friday following a dispute over the disconnection of power to their house for non-payment of bill. The lineman at Thiruvambadi KSEB, Prashanth P, and his assistant Ananthu M K, who came to restore the power after Ajmal paid the bill, were reportedly assaulted and threatened by him.

Later, the Thiruvambadi KSEB section assistant engineer Prashanth P S complained with the police in connection with the assault. Following this, the police registered a case under Section 132, 351 and 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Ajmal. Enraged over the move, Ajmal, who is also a Youth Congress worker, and Shahadad attacked the section office on Saturday morning.

According to the complaint, the assailants entered the section office in the morning and poured dirty water on the assistant engineer and assaulted employees. They also reportedly threatened to kill the officials. The duo smashed office equipment, including computers, and caused damage, the complaint stated.

Power connection in father’s name: Ajmal

The assistant engineer and four employees sought treatment at Mukkam Government Hospital.

Thiruvambadi police filed a case against Ajmal and Shahadad under section 3 (2) a of Prevention of Damage To Public Property Act, 1984 and sections 329 (4), 121 (1), 132, 351 and 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in connection with KSEB section office attack based on the complaint of assistant executive engineer, Sivakumar R. Later, as per the instructions of the chairman & managing director, power connection to the house of the assailants was disconnected. Meanwhile, Ajmal said the electricity connection is in the name of his father Razakh Ullattil. He complained that he had paid the bill amount online but the KSEB staff came to restore power only the next day. The dispute over this complaint ended up in a clash.

The KSEB staff staged a protest in Thiruvamabadi on Saturday against the violence. They complained that the accused used to keep electricity bills pending and threaten the lineman when they try to disconnect power. The employees demanded strong action against such tendencies as well as legal action against the violence.

Meanwhile, the parents of Ajmal staged a candle light protest in front of the KSEB office on Saturday. Ajmal’s father and mother Mariyam protested against disconnection of power supply in their house following the KSEB office attack.