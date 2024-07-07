Can’t rule out 2018-like excess rain… we are better prepared, says Neetha K Gopal

What is IMD’s observation about this year’s monsoon?

That we have entered the eventuality of climate change is a fact. When we look at the long-term rainfall trends, there are several variabilities. Currently, we are going through a below-normal epoch. But we see a trend of the rain going normal or above normal after 2025. We are not seeing a reduction in rainfall in Kerala.

Have you noticed a change in the pattern of rain?

What we have observed is a change in the distribution, both in terms of time and space. That’s the major issue we have now. There was no rain and most districts had deficits from the beginning of the pre-monsoon period, starting from March. But it changed after May 15. The rain in the last 15 days of May resulted in districts getting excess or large excess rainfall for the entire pre-monsoon period. It was so heavy and intense that it compensated for the dry spell during the initial phase of the pre-monsoon season. The continuous and steady monsoon rain over a period is now falling in a few hours, and that is a problem.

What is a cloudburst? We hear a lot about it now…

Cloudburst is not a weather phenomenon. It is a symbolic term used to describe rain intensity. We use Red, Orange and Yellow warnings to give alerts on rainfall in the next 24 hours. We categorise the rain rate or the intensity of rain as light, moderate, intense, or very intense spells; the next category is called cloudburst. A 10cm rainfall spread through 24 hours will not cause much trouble. But if the same happens in two or three hours, it can cause damage, including waterlogging in low-lying areas.

So, do you mean to say cloudburst is not a new phenomenon?

No. Cloudburst is an old terminology. But now many use it to sensationalise. It is just an intense spell of rain, not a special weather phenomenon. I would like to clear some misconceptions about cloudbursts here (smiles).

Is there a change in the pattern of rainfall during both monsoons in Kerala? Lightning is now often seen during the southwest monsoon...

During the southwest monsoon, there is a stratified or sheet-like cloud — covering a large area — that brings in a drizzle or moderate rain. This used to be the typical structure of a monsoon cloud. Now we see vertical clouds that cause thunder and strong winds. Thunderstorm formation has become common, especially when the monsoon is in a weak phase, as is the case now. It is capable of causing some destruction.

Why is it that we get less rain at the beginning of the monsoon season? Is this a changing trend?

This June was a deficient month. We received 23% less rainfall. From our experience, it appears July is also likely to be less rainy. But the chances of getting more rain in August-September are high.

How do you predict the onset of the monsoon?

Monsoon declarations are based on specific criteria, including seasonal reversal of wind patterns, and not just rain. For the southwest monsoon, the reversal of the wind is crucial. Rain alone does not determine the onset. Rain is only the result of atmospheric conditions. We forecast the onset of monsoon based on the reversal of the wind.