Football tournament for IT sector in Kerala kicks off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The biggest football tournament in state’s IT sector, organised by Prathidhwani, the welfare and recreation forum of IT employees at Technopark, in association with Yoode Promotions and Raviz Hotels, kicked off at Technopark on Saturday.

Named Raviz Prathidhwani Sevens Football tournament, the event in sevens format will go on till August, with teams drawn from IT companies in the state battling it out for the title. Former Indian footballer Vinu Jose inaugurated the seventh edition of the tournament. MLA Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated an exhibition match between Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) Media XI and the Prathidhwani team representing various IT companies at Technopark.

The inaugural event also saw an exchange of trophy by current winners, a bike rally of teams and the unveiling of teams’ jerseys. More than 2,000 IT employees from 93 companies will become part of the tourney in 152 matches which will be held on Saturdays and Sundays on Technopark Ground. After the league round, there will be knock-out matches, followed by semi-finals and final that will be held on working days.

The winning team in the final will get a cash prize of Rs 25,000, an ever-rolling trophy and one-day accommodation at Raviz Ashtamudi Resort, Kollam. Besides, Yoode Promotions will sponsor other prizes to the winners. A 5s football tournament for women will also be held.