Iconic Gandhi Park in Thiruvananthapuram to get a major facelift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Gandhi Park located at the bustling East Fort area in Thiruvananthapuram is set to undergo a significant transformation.

Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has launched a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing the aesthetic and functional aspects of the popular public space. The authorities are planning to open the renovated park before Onam.

Gandhi Park, a cherished landmark frequented by hundreds of visitors daily, will receive a host of upgrades designed to enrich the visitors’ experience.

The renovation will include improved lighting to ensure better visibility and safety during evening hours. Additionally, the park will be adorned with Gandhi-themed messages and installations, offering a serene environment that reflects the Mahatma’s principles and legacy. The Rs 1.8-crore project is expected to give the park a total revamp. An exhibition wall displaying the legacy and messages of Mahatma Gandhi will be constructed.

His association with Kerala and other key historical information linking Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi will be displayed at Gandhi Park. “Right now, it’s just a park with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. We aim to give a refreshing experience for the public. The entire park will be changed in such a way that the visitors can feel the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi,” said an official of SCTL. The authorities are also planning to adorn the park with attractive murals of the leader.

“The landscaping will also have a theme, and white-coloured flowering plants will be planted, signifying non-violence,” said the official.

More pedestrian pathways, exhibition pavilion space, an amphitheatre, a renovated entrance gate and compound wall, smart vending kiosk, renovation of the base of the existing Gandhi statue, art installations, etc., are some of the features planned for the park.

The park is visited by scores of people everyday as it is located at East Fort- one of the busiest parts of the city. Also, the park hosts many public events and is a parking space for people coming to Chalai Market.