Kerala: Kadamakkudy residents to sue GIDA over 'faulty' bridge approach road

KOCHI: The residents of Valiya Kadamakkudy, an scenic island suburb of Kochi, are set to move court against the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) for allegedly altering the original alignment of the under-construction Kadamakkudy-Chathanad bridge, resulting in the “unscientific construction” of the approach road.

Based on the original design by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the alignment for the Rs 52-crore bridge was finalised in 2005. This was followed by the acquisition of 208.48 are (approx 515 cents) of land. DMRC, though, couldn’t take up the work due to technical issues and GIDA entrusted project implementation to the Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSCC). After 2014, however, the project made little headway for nearly seven years.

“The change in alignment was carried out abruptly, though the project and environmental impact study were cleared based on the original alignment. As a result of the altered alignment, the approach road has a curve. This is against rules mandated by the National Road Safety Council,” said Alex Manavalan, a social activist and former block panchayat member, who is set to initiate the legal measures. He also alleged corruption in the land-acquisition process, citing that more than required land was acquired on one side (to the right when proceeding to Ezhikkara), resulting in the narrower service road on the opposite end.

Residents are also unhappy that there is literally no provision for an underpass, with the bridge lacking height on the landing side in Valiya Kadamakkudy. “Once the bridge is opened to traffic, residents will have difficulty crossing it. There is also the issue of a narrower service road on one side,” said K K Surendran, BJP Vypeen mandalam vice president.

Fault fixed: GIDA

When contacted, GIDA secretary Raghuraman admitted to the ‘fault’ in the approach road design. “KSCC has reworked it, though a zero-degree curve angle to the approach road is still not possible. But it’s well within IRC (Indian Roads Congress) technical mandates,” he said.

Also, the speed of vehicles at the landing portion in Valiya Kadamakkudy would be restricted to 40 kmph once the bridge is opened. “This is to ensure safety at the 90-degree curve where the approach road ends,” Raghuraman pointed out.

The official, though, added that remaining work on the approach road would be taken up only after taking into confidence the people’s representatives, including the local MLA. “We’ll call a meeting soon,” he added.

Moolampilly-Chathanad road project

The Kadamakkudy-Chathanad bridge is part of the 4.39-km-long Moolampilly-Chathanad road project, which includes three main bridges. The project will connect Kadamakkudy region to the mainland and reduce the distance between Ernakulam and Paravur by 9km. While the Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge has been constructed, work on the D97-crore Pizhala-Kadamakkudy bridge is yet to be taken up.