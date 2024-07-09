Kerala: CPI report blames governance failures for LDF's Lok Sabha election loss

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has cited the failure of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala as a major factor contributing to the coalition's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. According to the CPI’s election review report, widespread discussions among the public about governance failures significantly impacted the LDF's electoral prospects.

The report, formulated by the CPI state executive during a meeting on Monday, deliberately avoided any personal criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers. The leadership believed that personal attacks would detract from a logical analysis of the party and the LDF's election performance. The consensus was that no single individual should be held responsible for the setback.

Additionally, the report highlighted the diversion of community votes towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a critical factor in the election outcome. It noted that over 30 percent of Ezhava votes, 45 percent of Nair votes, and 5 percent of Christian votes shifted to the BJP. Furthermore, the report emphasized that the public did not perceive the left as a viable national alternative to the BJP.

The review report will be presented at the two-day state council meeting starting on Tuesday.